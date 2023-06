Barnhart went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Barnhart's third-inning home run was his first of the season and just his second in the last two years. The veteran catcher has seen his playing time dwindle behind Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya. With just a .503 OPS and two players ahead of him on the depth chart, Barnhart is off the fantasy radar at the moment.