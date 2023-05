Barnhart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Barnhart has a .464 OPS in 45 plate appearances and will take a seat Sunday for the third time in the past four games. Top catcher Yan Gomes (concussion) is on the injured list, and rookie Miguel Amaya is 1-for-5 with two RBI since his promotion Tuesday.