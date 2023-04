Barnhart is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes started on Opening Day, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Barnhart on Saturday. The two veterans are expected to split catching duties this season. Barnhart struggled offensively this spring, however, and could be slightly behind Gomes in the pecking order at the moment. Gomes will likely bump Barnhart back to the bench Sunday.