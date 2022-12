Barnhart agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, which includes a player option for 2024, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Barnhart spent the 2022 campaign with Detroit and had the worst offensive season of his career with a .554 OPS in 94 games. The defensive-minded backstop should platoon with Yan Gomes in Chicago following the departure of Willson Contreras.