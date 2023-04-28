Barnhart is not in the starting lineup Friday against Miami.
Barnhart will take a seat as the Cubs face off with left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins, giving way to Yan Gomes who will take over behind the plate and bat eighth. Barnhart has produced just two hits over his last 18 at-bats while striking out nine times over that stretch, so it's possible that Gomes, who's batting .257 with two homers and seven RBI over 35 at-bats versus righties this year, takes full command of the platoon at catcher.