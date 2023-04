Barnhart is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With Yan Gomes getting the call against Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw, Barnhart will retreat to the bench. The veteran hasn't done much with the bat so far, slashing just .200/.250/.200 with an RBI and a run scored across 25 at-bats. He should continue to split playing time with Gomes, though Luis Torrens, who is starting as the DH on Sunday, could also earn a larger role moving forward.