Barnhart, who went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, is now batting just .071 this spring.

Barnhart has one hit in 14 Cactus League at-bats and has struck out three times. The catcher only batted .221 over 94 games with the Tigers last season, so the Cubs weren't expecting a ton of offense from the offseason addition, though a slight uptick in production would be welcome. Barnhart figures to split time behind the plate with Yan Gomes, though the latter could emerge as the primary option if he hits more.