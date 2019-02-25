Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Looks shaky in spring debut
Chatwood worked two innings in his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Giants, conceding two runs on two hits and a walk and striking out one.
While it's tough to draw major conclusions from one abbreviated spring outing, Chatwood doesn't look like he's solved the control woes that marred his first season in Chicago. He pumped in 17 of 31 pitches for strikes Sunday and paid a steep price for his two-out walk of Evan Longoria in the first inning, as Brandon Belt took Chatwood deep to get the Giants on the board. For his part, Chatwood said he felt good after the outing, per Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald, but he'll still presumably find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot heading into the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...