Chatwood worked two innings in his Cactus League debut Sunday against the Giants, conceding two runs on two hits and a walk and striking out one.

While it's tough to draw major conclusions from one abbreviated spring outing, Chatwood doesn't look like he's solved the control woes that marred his first season in Chicago. He pumped in 17 of 31 pitches for strikes Sunday and paid a steep price for his two-out walk of Evan Longoria in the first inning, as Brandon Belt took Chatwood deep to get the Giants on the board. For his part, Chatwood said he felt good after the outing, per Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald, but he'll still presumably find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot heading into the regular season.