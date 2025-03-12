Brujan will travel with the Cubs for their two-game series against the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, Jesse Friedman of MLB.com reports.

Brujan will serve as infield depth in Tokyo with Nico Hoerner (forearm) not making the trip. Rule 5 draft pick Gage Workman also made the roster. Hoerner's eventual return could squeeze both players out of the picture, but for the time being, Brujan may have some elevated fantasy value. He's likely to see time at second base along with Jon Berti, while Workman will also be in the mix. All three players could also see time at third, though top prospect Matt Shaw is seemingly the top option there.