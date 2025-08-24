Castro went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Angels.

Castro started at third base to give Matt Shaw a breather, then shifted over to center field later in the contest. The veteran utility player got off to a slow start with the Cubs after coming over at the trade deadline, but he now has a hit in three of his last four games, during which time he's batting .308. Castro remains an inconsistent fantasy performer, though he can deliver some power and speed when he's locked in.