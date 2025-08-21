Cubs' Willi Castro: Filling in for resting Shaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro will start at third base and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Castro doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role in Chicago, but his versatility will allow him to stick in the lineup for the third time in five games. Though Castro will be filling in Thursday for a resting Matt Shaw, the latter player has performed well since the All-Star break and seems to be strengthening his grip on a regular spot in the starting nine.