Castro is starting in right field and batting seventh in Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Castro will cover right field on the day Kyle Tucker heads to the injured list due to a left calf strain, per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. With Tucker also out of the lineup Monday, it was Seiya Suzuki getting the start in right, Castro playing center field and Pete Crow-Armstrong getting a break defensively as the DH. Crow-Armstrong figures to patrol center most days moving forward with Suzuki as the DH, which figures to open up right for Castro while Tucker is on the shelf. Chicago also called up Moises Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday to provide outfield depth. Castro is batting just .164 in 24 games for the Cubs, but his playing time and fantasy value could get a temporary boost with Tucker on the IL.