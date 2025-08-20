Castro went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Castro has been scuffling a bit since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, but he delivered a key blast to help lead Chicago to a 6-4 win in the first game Tuesday. It was the utility man's first home run with his new team and 11th overall this season. Castro is now batting .150 across 12 games in a Cubs' uniform, though he has at least provided defensive versatility, and his big homer could get him going at the plate.