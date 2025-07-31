The Cubs acquired Castro from the Twins on Thursday in exchange for right-handers Sam Armstrong and Ryan Gallagher, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The switch-hitting Castro will likely play all over the infield and outfield for the Cubs, serving as an injury fill-in or as a lineup replacement when a regular needs a day off or is slumping. The move to Chicago could result in less playing time than he received in Minnesota, where Castro slashed .245/.335/.407 with 10 home runs and nine steals in 86 games.