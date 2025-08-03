default-cbs-image
Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

After getting traded over from Minnesota on Thursday, Castro made his Chicago debut Saturday, starting at second base and batting sixth. The 28-year-old figures to move around the field for the Cubs, picking up starts at multiple positions and allowing other regulars to get days of rest. Castro is slashing .248/.337/.415 with 50 runs scored across 87 games this season, and despite not having an everyday spot, he should play often enough in Chicago to maintain some fantasy value.

