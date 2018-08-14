Daniel Robertson: Moves to independent league
Robertson signed with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Robertson was with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal this season but couldn't earn a callup. The 32-year-old has appeared in 148 career major-league games, hitting a modest .262/.314/.328 with just one home run.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Robertson: Signs minor-league deal with Arizona•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Designated for assignment•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Lands on DL•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Picks up fifth consecutive start•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Smacks first MLB home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst