Robertson was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Columbus with left hamstring soreness.

The 31-year-old slashed .225/.287/.338 over 32 games with the Tribe this season, but was sent back to Triple-A once Brandon Guyer (wrist) and Michael Brantley (ankle) returned from the DL. Robertson has enjoyed a great year with the Clippers, though, hitting .340 while scoring 24 runs and swiping seven bases through 43 contests. He'll return to providing organizational depth once his hamstring recovers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast