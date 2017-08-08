Robertson was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Columbus with left hamstring soreness.

The 31-year-old slashed .225/.287/.338 over 32 games with the Tribe this season, but was sent back to Triple-A once Brandon Guyer (wrist) and Michael Brantley (ankle) returned from the DL. Robertson has enjoyed a great year with the Clippers, though, hitting .340 while scoring 24 runs and swiping seven bases through 43 contests. He'll return to providing organizational depth once his hamstring recovers.