Del Castillo (arm) will make his first start this spring at catcher Friday against the Royals.
Del Castillo's first two Cactus League starts were at designated hitter as he worked his way back from some right arm fatigue, but he's now fully cleared. The young backstop is competing for the Diamondbacks' backup catcher job behind Gabriel Moreno.
