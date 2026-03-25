Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Begins running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo (calf) is continuing to rehab and has begun running, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Del Castillo will operate as a designated hitter in minor-league games before the organization makes its next move. It's unclear what the Diamondbacks have in mind once Del Castillo is ready to play. He could serve as a third catcher and part-time DH in the majors or head back to the minors where he can continue to develop defensively.
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