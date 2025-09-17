Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Losing reps at designated hitter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Del Castillo has now been out of the lineup three times across the last four contests and has not made consecutive starts since mid-August. For the second time in their last three games, the Diamondbacks are going with Gabriel Moreno at designated hitter and James McCann at catcher.
