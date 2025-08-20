Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: On bench against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Though his absence from the lineup against a left-handed starter (Parker Messick) doesn't come as a surprise, the left-handed-hitting Del Castillo was on the bench for two matchups against right-handed starters over the Diamondbacks' previous three contests. Del Castillo has slashed an underwhelming .232/.270/.391 with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate over 74 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Reno coming out of the All-Star break, and until he picks up the pace at the dish, he might have to settle for more of a part-time role.
