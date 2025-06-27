Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Ready for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo (back) has been sent to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks to begin a rehab assignment, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Del Castillo landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Reno a week ago with a lower-back injury. He had previously missed time with a right shoulder injury and only recently was allowed to play catcher. If Del Castillo can bounce back quickly from the back issue and catch without any restrictions, he could get another look for a Diamondbacks club that's missing Gabriel Moreno (hand).
