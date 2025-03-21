The Diamondbacks optioned Del Castillo to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Del Castillo missed out on Arizona's Opening Day roster after going 3-for-24 with 12 strikeouts in nine spring games. The 25-year-old could still see the big leagues at some point this season but isn't likely to see much playing time if Gabriel Moreno stays healthy.
