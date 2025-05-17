Del Castillo (shoulder) has begun a throwing program, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
If all goes well, the Diamondbacks plan to have Del Castillo begin a rehab stint in the complex league next week. He hurt the shoulder in late March and was expected to miss at least one month.
