Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Absent from lineup again
May 8, 2023
Thomas is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Monday's game versus the Marlins.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Thomas, with one of them coming against a righty and now this one versus a lefty. Corbin Carroll will play center field and Dominic Fletcher will be in left.
