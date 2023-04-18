site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Added to lineup Tuesday
Thomas was added to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Thomas will start in center field and bat ninth versus the Cardinals and left-hander Jordan Montgomery. He's taking the place of Corbin Carroll, who has been scratched.
