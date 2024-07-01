Thomas (hamstring) will remain with Triple-A Reno and play another game Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
After playing Tuesday, the team will reassess whether Thomas is ready to be activated. He sustained the injury during the fourth game of the season and missed three months because of it. Thomas was originally anticipated to return in early May, but his rehab was paused twice since then.
