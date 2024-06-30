The Diamondbacks will assess Thomas (hamstring) on Sunday for activation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Thomas played games Friday and Saturday for Triple-A Reno. He started in center field in both, playing nine innings in each. Earlier in the week, the Diamondbacks indicated the plan was for Thomas to play those two games then be evaluated for possible activation. The outfielder has a combined 32 plate appearances while on rehab assignment.