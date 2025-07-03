Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Belts homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
Thomas took Landen Roupp deep in the fifth inning for a leadoff homer. The long ball was Thomas' fifth of the season and second of his last six games. In his last eight appearances, the center fielder is 8-for-29 (.276) with six runs scored and four RBI.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Collects three hits Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Knocks homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Swipes bag in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receiving night off•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fills box score Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Part of late rally in win•