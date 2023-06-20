Thomas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 9-1 win against the Brewers on Monday.

Thomas spent over a month in the minors before he was recalled Monday, and the adjustments he made while with Triple-A Reno appeared to have paid off, at least for one game. The outfielder wasted little time announcing his return, smacking a two-run shot off Corbin Burnes in the first inning. If Thomas continues to hit well, he could challenge Pavin Smith -- who has posted a mediocre .674 OPS on the season -- for playing time in right field moving forward.