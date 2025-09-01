Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Bowing out of starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Thomas had been included in the lineup in each of the Diamondbacks' last three matchups versus left-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Monday as the Rangers send southpaw Patrick Corbin to the bump. Blaze Alexander has been seeing most of his playing time at third base and second base of late but will cover center field in place of Thomas in the series opener.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Knocks in two runs in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Tallies three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Continues August surge•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Goes yard in Monday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Smacks homer Saturday•