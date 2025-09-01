Thomas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Thomas had been included in the lineup in each of the Diamondbacks' last three matchups versus left-handed starting pitchers, but he'll take a seat Monday as the Rangers send southpaw Patrick Corbin to the bump. Blaze Alexander has been seeing most of his playing time at third base and second base of late but will cover center field in place of Thomas in the series opener.