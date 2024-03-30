Thomas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over Colorado.
Thomas broke open the game with his first home run as part of a four-run sixth inning. He's started in center field in both games thus far, but his well-documented struggles against left-handers could impact his playing time once Randal Grichuk (ankle) is ready to go. Grichuk began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Friday and started in center field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: In lineup against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Retooled swing over offseason•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Takes at-bats Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Taking break from swings•