Thomas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win against Pittsburgh.

Thomas made out in his first two plate appearances before coming up big late in the contest. He smacked a game-tying solo shot to lead off the eighth inning, providing the Diamondbacks with their first run of the game. Thomas then reached on an infield single in the 10th to again knock in the tying run. The outfielder had been struggling coming into Saturday, batting .192 (5-for-26) with no RBI over his previous 10 contests.