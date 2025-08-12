Thomas went 2-for-5 with two doubles in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to Texas.

Thomas continued a surge this month and has gone 12-for-32 (.375) with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs over nine August games. His bat has always trailed his glove in the majors -- Thomas entered the year with a .629 OPS over his first three seasons -- but he's shown modest improvement in 2025. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .256/.302/.395 with eight home runs, 32 RBI and 39 runs over 102 contests.