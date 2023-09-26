Thomas went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.

Thomas delivered a two-out, two-run double in the first inning to give Arizona an early lead. The outfielder has scuffled during the month of September, going 13-for-67 (.194) with a .579 OPS, but the inconsistent Thomas has driven in 13 runs over 21 games this month. That's the most RBI he's had in any month this season.