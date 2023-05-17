Arizona optioned Thomas to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
The writing seemed to be on the wall for Thomas' demotion while he had begun to lose out on playing time against right-handed pitchers lately. The 23-year-old could use a reset, as he's managed just a .195/.252/.327 batting line with two home runs in his first 39 games this season. Dominic Fletcher has displaced him as Arizona's primary center fielder.
