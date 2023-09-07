Thomas went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Rockies.

Thomas put the Diamondbacks in front 6-5 in the third inning with a three-run homer off Chris Flexen, his eighth of the season, before driving in two more runs with a base hit in the fourth. Thomas had gone just 2-for-20 with one RBI in seven games before Wednesday's contest, and the home run was his first since Aug. 1. Overall, the 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .241/.284/.396 with 44 runs scored, 31 RBI and seven steals through 325 plate appearances this season. Thomas has gotten regular playing time against right-handed pitching, though he could see an expanded role if Corbin Carroll (wrist) is forced to miss time.