Thomas entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner and recorded a steal in a 6-2 win over Kansas City.

Thomas ran for Lourdes Gurriel in the eighth, and his stolen base produced a run when Freddy Fermin committed a throwing error while attempting to throw him out. The steal was Thomas' second in four games and third of the season. Thomas, who was held out of the starting lineup against a right-hander, finished the game in center field.