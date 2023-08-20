Thomas went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep over the Padres. He went 2-for-3 with three runs scored in the second game.

Thomas busted out with his first multi-hit game since July 29. August hasn't been kind to the outfielder who entered Saturday's doubleheader batting .219 (7-for-32) during 15 games this month. Thomas has been a better hitter since a return from the minors in June, but the Diamondbacks will continue to limit his exposure to southpaws.