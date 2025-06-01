Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Thomas will get a breather for the day game while the Nationals send the left-hander Mitchell Parker to the bump for the series finale. Tim Tawa will replace Thomas as the Diamondbacks' starter in center field.
