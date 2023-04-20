Thomas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 14-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Thomas helped erase an early 3-0 deficit with a second-inning homer, his first of the season. The young outfielder has hit safely in just five of 15 starts and is batting .176 through 17 appearances overall. The Diamondbacks appeared this spring to be committed to Thomas, who played 113 games in the majors last season, but his role could diminish given the promising start of Pavin Smith, another lefty batter, who is hitting .381 start since being called up from Triple-A Reno. It helps Thomas that Jake McCarthy (.154) is also underwhelming, and the latter could be first in line to lose a prominent role in the outfield.