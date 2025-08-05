Thomas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Thomas has opened August hot, going 9-for-15 (.600) over the first four games of the month. He had just two multi-hit efforts in all of July. The outfielder has gone deep three times in his last six games and is up to eight homers on the year. He's added a .260/.308/.401 slash line with 30 RBI, 38 runs scored, five stolen bases, 13 doubles and two triples over 97 contests. Monday's performance moved his OPS over .700 for the first time since June 11.