Thomas is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
He was dropped to seventh in the lineup Thursday and will now bow out in favor of Stone Garrett. Thomas is hitting .210/.246/.290 with one home run and zero steals on one attempt in 17 games this month.
