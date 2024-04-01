Thomas (hamstring) is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Yankees.

Thomas was lifted after three innings of Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rockies due to left hamstring tightness. The Diamondbacks haven't yet indicated that Thomas might require a stint on the injured list, but the team could offer an update on his status later Monday. Jake McCarthy will pick up his first start of the season Monday in right field while Thomas is on the bench.