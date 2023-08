Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

The lefty-hitting Thomas will sit for the second time this weekend while the Twins bring a southpaw (Dallas Keuchel) to the hill for the series finale. With the Diamondbacks acquiring outfielder/designated hitter Tommy Pham from the Mets on Tuesday, Thomas and fellow left-handed hitter Jake McCarthy would seem to be most at risk of losing playing time.