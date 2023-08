Thomas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Thomas has been steady of late, going 9-for-31 (.290) with two homers and four RBI over his last 10 contests. The outfielder is up to seven long balls in 73 games this season, one homer shy of matching his total from last year. He's added a .239/.274/.419 slash line with 20 RBI, 31 runs scored, five stolen bases, 13 doubles and three triples over 234 plate appearances.