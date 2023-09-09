Thomas isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
With lefty Justin Steele on the mound for Chicago, the left-handed bat of Thomas will remain in Arizona's dugout to begin Saturday's contest. Corbin Carroll will slide to center field while Thomas sits, moving Tommy Pham into right field and Evan Longoria in as the D-backs' DH.
