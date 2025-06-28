Thomas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Marlins.

Thomas opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and added a solo shot in the seventh. After an 0-for-17 skid from June 15-23, the outfielder is 3-for-10 with three RBI and a stolen base over his last three games. He's batting .248 with a .662 OPS, four homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and five steals across 71 contests this season.