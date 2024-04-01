Thomas was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Diamondbacks on Monday with a strained left hamstring, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Thomas suffered the injury during Sunday's game and subsequent testing revealed either a Grade 1 or Grade 2 strain, the outfielder told Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com. It would suggest a longer than a minimum stay on the IL is probably likely, although there's no definitive timetable.Jake McCarthy should see the biggest boost in playing time for the Diamondbacks while Thomas is sidelined.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Held out of Monday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Exits early versus Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Breaks open Friday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: In lineup against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Retooled swing over offseason•