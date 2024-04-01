Share Video

Thomas was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Diamondbacks on Monday with a strained left hamstring, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thomas suffered the injury during Sunday's game and subsequent testing revealed either a Grade 1 or Grade 2 strain, the outfielder told Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com. It would suggest a longer than a minimum stay on the IL is probably likely, although there's no definitive timetable.Jake McCarthy should see the biggest boost in playing time for the Diamondbacks while Thomas is sidelined.

