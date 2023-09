Thomas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Thomas padded the Diamondbacks' lead in the sixth inning with his second homer and eighth hit over 14 contests this month. Despite his mediocre hitting of late, he's still playing more often than not. The outfielder has posted a .236/.278/.390 slash line with nine long balls, 35 RBI, 47 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 112 games this season while seeing the bulk of his playing time in center field.